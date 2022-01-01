Go
Toast

Waba Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

NOODLES

2234 S Central Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (967 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2234 S Central Ave

Compton CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wrap & Roll Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Everytable

No reviews yet

Everytable’s mission is to make healthy made from scratch food affordable and accessible to the communities we serve.

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

Chinollo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston