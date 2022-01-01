ZZD
#WhereDoYouWaBa
NOODLES
1013 N Grand Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1013 N Grand Ave
Covina CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Waba Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Rose City Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Boca Del Rio - Covina
We believe that fresh, delicious Mexican food makes the world a better place. Come, sit with us, and give your tastebuds something to talk about.
El Bukanas Covina
Come in and enjoy!