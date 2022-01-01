Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

NOODLES

26771 Portola Parkway • $

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

26771 Portola Parkway

Foothill Ranch CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avila's El Ranchito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

DING TEA FOOTHILL RANCH

No reviews yet

Taste is a kind of lifestyle. Ding Tea name means the best tea. Ding Tea is an indispensable taste. We believe and insist that the infinite possibility of tea no matter black tea or milk tea. Since 2007, Ding Tea intended to promote the brand and Taiwanese tea culture to the world, created a new mainstream of exclusive drinks, and insisted on bringing consumers new and refined drinks.

MAMÓN

No reviews yet

Offering delicious breakfast, lunch, and carryout options. We specialize in balancing a well rounded diet to accommodate all lifestyles. Our menu features vegan, vegetarian, and animal products. Gluten free options available!
REWARDS SIGNUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewardsSignup
REWARDS LOOKUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewards

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston