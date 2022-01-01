WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
565 N. Commonwealth Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
565 N. Commonwealth Ave
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bundoo Khan - Fullerton
From the bustling streets of Karachi, we bring you the best of Pakistani street food. For over 70 years, these coveted iconic family recipes of kabobs, tikkas, and parathas have become synonymous with genuine, authentic Pakistani barbecue. The open-air barbecue method brings the magic and aroma nostalgic of Karachi. We guarantee that our juicy, tender, and flavorful barbecue will take you back to the one and only Bundoo Khan!
Bundookhan - Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Earth Bowl Superfoods
Handcrafted Superfoods Bowl
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!