Go
Toast

Waba Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

NOODLES

4834 Etiwanda Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (238 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4834 Etiwanda Ave

Jurupa Valley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Culichi's & Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jurupa Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JD's Mission Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Steak house ;Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston