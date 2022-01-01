WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
NOODLES
4144 1/2 Woodruff Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4144 1/2 Woodruff Ave
Lakewood CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Glory Days Sports Grill
This is for the LAKEWOOD LOCATION PICK UP
Javatinis Espresso - LW
Fresh Coffee Roasted in store handcrafted. Come in and enjoy!
DonerG
Turkish Tradition, MADE IN CA
Plancha Latin Kitchen
Plancha Latin Kitchen is a collaboration of many different backgrounds and cultures presenting a Latin-American style cuisine that is blended, unique and healthy—It’s what Southern California is all about. You might recall memories of sitting at a table and feeling love through the food you were eating. Plancha was created with this in mind. We hope our hand-crafted, house-made dishes bring back those fond memories in our warm, comfortable atmosphere.