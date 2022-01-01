Go
WaBa Grill

NOODLES

4144 1/2 Woodruff Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (416 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

4144 1/2 Woodruff Ave

Lakewood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Glory Days Sports Grill

No reviews yet

This is for the LAKEWOOD LOCATION PICK UP

Javatinis Espresso - LW

No reviews yet

Fresh Coffee Roasted in store handcrafted. Come in and enjoy!

DonerG

No reviews yet

Turkish Tradition, MADE IN CA

Plancha Latin Kitchen

No reviews yet

Plancha Latin Kitchen is a collaboration of many different backgrounds and cultures presenting a Latin-American style cuisine that is blended, unique and healthy—It’s what Southern California is all about. You might recall memories of sitting at a table and feeling love through the food you were eating. Plancha was created with this in mind. We hope our hand-crafted, house-made dishes bring back those fond memories in our warm, comfortable atmosphere.

