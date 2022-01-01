Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

6316 N Figueroa St.

No reviews yet

Location

6316 N Figueroa St.

Highland Park CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amara Kitchen

No reviews yet

food that makes you feel good!

Hippo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Italian inspired menu from James Beard Award winning Chef Matt Molina. Large selection of wine and cocktails. The LA Times says " a dinner at Hippo can also be a startlingly clear window into this nebulous, indefinable, magnificent thing we call California cooking."

Pocha

No reviews yet

Modern Mexicana Kitchen. Highland Park, Los Angeles. Fresh, healthy, vegan-friendly. Traditional with a twist. Come for the food, stay for the love.

Blind Barber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston