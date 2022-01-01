WaBa Grill - WG0224 - Montclair
Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
9015 Central Ave Ste D, Montclair CA 91763
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Montclair
4.7 • 710
9359 Central Avenue Suite C Montclair, CA 91763
View restaurant