WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
GRILL • NOODLES
2450 River Rd #320 • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2450 River Rd #320
Norco CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Plant Power Fast Food
Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.
Baja Fish Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Chick Norris
Freshly made chicken sandwiches!
The Derby Room
Full service restaurant with an expansive menu.