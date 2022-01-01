Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

GRILL • NOODLES

1055 W Philadelphia St • $

Avg 4.6 (1004 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1055 W Philadelphia St

Ontario CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

World Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

WFC is a fast-casual restaurant offering highest quality, made to order fried chicken with 35 international flavors. We offer authentic, gourmet flavors, including Hot Chicken, for chicken pieces, wings, tenders, and grilled chicken rice and salads. Come in and enjoy!

Compadres Cantina

No reviews yet

R & R Breakfast Spot

No reviews yet

A unique breakfast and lunch restaurant that offers specialty dishes such as Cajun Alfredo & Grits, Spicy Shrimp & Grits, and Shrimp Scampi & Grits. Each and every dish is home made with our delicous recipes from scratch.

Señor Baja - Chino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston