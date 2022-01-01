Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

NOODLES

14504 Nordhoff St • $

Avg 4.7 (1218 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

14504 Nordhoff St

Panorama City CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Manila Sunset

No reviews yet

Manila Sunset specializes in a few but unique and hard-to-find Filipino foods such as Bibingkang Galapong and Puto Bumbong which are traditionally found in church plazas and roadside stalls only during the Christmas Season. Our best seller, Pancit Malabon is prepared from an original well-guarded recipe from the fishing village of Malabon from which the name of the delicacy came from. Even in the Philippines, there are only very few cooks who know how to prepare this delicacy.
Welcome to Manila Sunset. We cannot promise to give you the grandeur of the famous sunset at Manila Bay, but only the authentic taste of the Philippine cuisine and the country’s legendary hospitality.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

K-Pop Bop Korean Food

No reviews yet

Modern Korean fast casual that's good for the Seoul!

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston