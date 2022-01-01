Go
Toast

Waba Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

1036 W. Gladstone St

No reviews yet

Location

1036 W. Gladstone St

San Dimas CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza

No reviews yet

Authentic Hakata Style Ramen & Gyoza for The Fast Foodie!

CRFT BURGER

No reviews yet

At The Craft Burger, his mission is to serve up good burgers without the pressure of a gourmet label.

Ocean House Fish Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stubborn Mule San Dimas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston