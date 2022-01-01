WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
NOODLES
611 S. Gaffey St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
611 S. Gaffey St
San Pedro CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
El Burrito Jalapeno
Try our Burritos by the Foot and have it the Jolly Way!
Enjoy!
Brouwerij West
Welcome to our craft brewery and beer garden in Warehouse No. 9 at the port of LA in San Pedro!
Conrad's Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Hojas Tea House
Come on in and enjoy!