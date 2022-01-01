Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

NOODLES

1130 W. Warner Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1130 W. Warner Ave

Santa Ana CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

The place to go in Santa Ana pizza, wings, fries, subs, and salads. We use hand crafted all fresh ingredients and real Mongiello's family recipes.

Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston