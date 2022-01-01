Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

NOODLES

1640 W. Carson St. A • $

Avg 4.6 (1278 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1640 W. Carson St. A

Torrance CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Crest Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Zabon Ramen

No reviews yet

Always pursuing new flavors, we deliver a truly unique taste that you won't find anywhere else with our Kagoshima style Ramen. It is this passion that allows us to continue serving up ramen noodles with confidence and pride each day. Please give us a try!

0011 - Torrance

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Torrance Elks Lodge

No reviews yet

The Friendliest Lodge!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston