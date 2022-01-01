Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

NOODLES

16923 Vanowen St • $

Avg 3 (46 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

16923 Vanowen St

Van Nuys CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Van Nuys

The Gate To The Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We are one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Open daily for lunch and dinner, you will find delicious authentic Lebanese food prepared fresh daily! We offer vegetarian and vegan entrées and mezza appetizers, along with variety of kebab and seafood platers. The Gate also offer full catering menu options for corporate luncheons, events and all special occasions.

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Encino

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston