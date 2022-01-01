WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
NOODLES
16923 Vanowen St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16923 Vanowen St
Van Nuys CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Robeks
Robeks Van Nuys
The Gate To The Mediterranean
We are one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Open daily for lunch and dinner, you will find delicious authentic Lebanese food prepared fresh daily! We offer vegetarian and vegan entrées and mezza appetizers, along with variety of kebab and seafood platers. The Gate also offer full catering menu options for corporate luncheons, events and all special occasions.
Earthbar
Come in and enjoy!
Robeks
Robeks Encino