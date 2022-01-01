WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
SALADS • NOODLES
7135 Sepulveda Blvd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7135 Sepulveda Blvd
Van Nuys CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Adachi Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Greeley Chophouse
Located in the heart of historic downtown Greeley, The Greeley Chophouse offers fine dining in Northern Colorado. It is the perfect place to enjoy a great steak or fresh seafood, entertain business associates, or get away for a romantic date night. We also have a private room that is ideal for parties, meetings, and special events. No matter the occasion, an evening out at the Chophouse is a memorable experience you will want to return to again and again.
We serve the finest locally-sourced meats and freshest seafoods paired with a perfectly balanced assortment of wines. Our goal at Greeley Chophouse is to exceed your expectations and to welcome you back often.
We look forward to your next visit--we always offer something new and delicious to delight you.
Himalayan Cafe
The cuisines which are mainly popular and traditional in Himalaya throughout Nepal and Northern India too are prepared with those herbs and shrubs as the spices and ingredients for the tasty, fragrance and nutrition.
731 Sports Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy some delicious wings, burger, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and more, plus plenty of cold beverages while you watch your favorite games at Jackson's BEST SPORTS BAR!