Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Ontario
  • /
  • WaBa Grill - WG0009 - Ontario 2 (Philadelphia) - NEW
Main picView gallery

WaBa Grill - WG0009 - Ontario 2 (Philadelphia) - NEW

Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1055 W Philadelphia St

Ontario, CA 91762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

1055 W Philadelphia St, Ontario CA 91762

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cannataro's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
12345 Mountain Avenue Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
R & R Breakfast Spot - 5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Painted Dough
orange starNo Reviews
5702 Riverside Drive Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Compadres Cantina- Mexican grill/Bar
orange starNo Reviews
-2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
World Fried Chicken - Ontario
orange starNo Reviews
2527 S. Euclid Avenue Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
Señor Baja - Chino
orange starNo Reviews
5250 Philadelphia Street Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ontario

Jamba - 000324 - Daybreak Plaza
orange star4.4 • 1,035
990 Ontario Mills Dr. Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0147 - Ontario (Mountain)
orange star4.6 • 1,004
1337 N Mountain Ave Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
ZWG0009 4/1/2024 - ZWG0009 - Ontario 2 (Philadelphia)
orange star4.6 • 1,004
1055 W Philadelphia St Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
Brick Shack Pizza
orange star4.3 • 670
1201 N Grove Ave Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0177 - Ontario (1343 E. 4th Street)
orange star4.4 • 623
1343 E 4th St. Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0140 - Ontario (Archibald)
orange star4.3 • 289
2598 S. Archibald Ave Ontario, CA 91761
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ontario

Chino

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.6 (16 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

WaBa Grill - WG0009 - Ontario 2 (Philadelphia) - NEW

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston