WaBa Grill - WG0031 - Downey (Firestone) 2
Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
8258 Firestone Blvd, Downey CA 90241
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ola Restobar - Downey - 11040 Downey Avenue
No Reviews
11040 Downey Avenue Downey, CA 90241
View restaurant