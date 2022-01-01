Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

NOODLES

23905 Clinton Keith Road • $

Avg 4 (438 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

23905 Clinton Keith Road

Wildomar CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Don Pancho’s Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hive Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

The Hive Bar & Grill is a family friendly neighborhood restaurant serving classic American dishes presented with large portions. The Hive offers a full service bar featuring local craft beer and wines, along with outstanding specialty cocktails!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Wildomar

Rival Coffee

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston