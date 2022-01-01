Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

NOODLES

21480 Yorba Linda Blvd. • $

Avg 3.5 (106 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21480 Yorba Linda Blvd.

Yorba Linda CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kensho - Yorba Linda

No reviews yet

Kenshō, Orange County's first 100% vegan sushi restaurant, is now opening its second dine-in location in Yorba Linda!

El Cholo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Tempo Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bluetree Cafe

No reviews yet

Bluetree is a premium cafe, with award winning Hawaiian coffee, house made sauces and syrups. Our menu is full of locally sourced ingredients; from the bread, honey, and strawberries, to the almonds used in our house made milk. We also proudly use 100% real açaí, fruits, and vegetables in all of our blended smoothies.
Come visit your local cafe and #enjoytheride with us! An all inclusive staff and female owner only adds to the magic of what bluetree is all about: life is beautiful.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston