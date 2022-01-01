Wachusett Worcester Brewyard
Come in and enjoy!
152 Green Street
Location
152 Green Street
Worcester MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Hangover Pub / Broth
The Hangover Pub @ 102 Green St
Broth @ 106 Green St
Please pick up all togo orders from 102 Entrance
We Offer both Menu for Online Ordering
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
FRESH ENERGY IN DOWNTOWN WORCESTER
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya is bringing fire to Worcester. The latest collaboration between Worcester’s own Son Vo of Kaizen and Pho Sure and Tam Le of Pho Linh and Reign Drink Lab, Chashu brings Japanese inspired fare to downtown Worcester. Power lunches, happy hours, and sophisticated nightcaps are about to be redefined.
This is the year of Chashu.
Brew On The Grid
Let us do the brewing for you!
Atlantis - WPM
Come in and enjoy!