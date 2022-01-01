Waco cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Waco

Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery image

FRENCH FRIES

Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery

929 Franklin Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Gyro$6.95
Grilled Chicken (marinated in buttermilk) with ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.
Pita Bread$1.50
Flour, yeast, salt, sugar & water. rolled, flattend and Grilled.
Chickpea Gyro$6.95
Chickpea balls wraped with letuce, ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.
More about Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
Cafe Homestead image

HAMBURGERS

Cafe Homestead

608 Dry Creek Road, Waco

Avg 4.8 (1282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Mango Unsweet Tea$3.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Cafe Homestead
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe de Luis

804 South 7th Street Suites 104-105, Waco

Avg 3.4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cafe Stack$12.00
Chicken & Waffle$10.00
Pancake$2.50
More about Cafe de Luis

