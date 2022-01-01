Baby back ribs in Waco

BBQ

Guess Family Barbecue

2803 Franklin Ave, Waco

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2510 Circle Rd., Waco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
