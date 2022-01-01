Brisket in Waco
Waco restaurants that serve brisket
Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Brisket Taco
|$5.69
Pulled Pork, Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro & Crispy Jalapeno Strips served on Flour Tortilla
BBQ
Guess Family Barbecue
2803 Franklin Ave, Waco
|Beans w/ Brisket Ends
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Chopped Brisket and Barbecue Sauce on a Toasted Bun
|Brisket
|$30.00
BBQ • RAMEN
koKo Ramen
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Smoked Brisket Rangoons
|$7.00
Handmade Rangoons with smoked brisket from Guess Family Barbecue. 3 per order.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2510 Circle Rd., Waco
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.