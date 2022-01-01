Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken burritos in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Chicken Burritos
Waco restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
Avg 5
(3 reviews)
Chicken Grande Burrito
$9.99
Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Chipotle Mayo, Pico de Gallo & Cheese
More about Union Hall
La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco
Avg 4.3
(1892 reviews)
Chicken Fiesta Fajita Burrito
$13.99
More about La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
