Chicken salad in Waco
Waco restaurants that serve chicken salad
Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Salad Chicken Fajita
|$10.99
Roasted Corn, Grilled Peppers, & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Crispy Jalapeno Strips, served with Mango Pineapple Vinaigrette
HAMBURGERS
Cafe Homestead
608 Dry Creek Road, Waco
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$14.00
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco
|Fiesta Taco Salad w/ Chicken
|$9.99
|Fiesta Taco Salad w/ Fajita chicken
|$11.99
The Blasian Asian at Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Lemongrass Chicken Salad (Pleah Sach Moun)
|$11.95
A tangy hot dish. Features chicken, green beans, red bell peppers, and red onions sauteed in our homemade garlic oil.
Served on top of fresh lettuce with steamed white rice and garnished with cilantro.