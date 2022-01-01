Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Waco

Go
Waco restaurants
Toast

Waco restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Union Hall

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salad Chicken Fajita$10.99
Roasted Corn, Grilled Peppers, & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Crispy Jalapeno Strips, served with Mango Pineapple Vinaigrette
More about Union Hall
Cafe Homestead image

HAMBURGERS

Cafe Homestead

608 Dry Creek Road, Waco

Avg 4.8 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
More about Cafe Homestead
Item pic

 

La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant

3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fiesta Taco Salad w/ Chicken$9.99
Fiesta Taco Salad w/ Fajita chicken$11.99
More about La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Blasian Asian at Union Hall

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemongrass Chicken Salad (Pleah Sach Moun)$11.95
A tangy hot dish. Features chicken, green beans, red bell peppers, and red onions sauteed in our homemade garlic oil.
Served on top of fresh lettuce with steamed white rice and garnished with cilantro.
More about The Blasian Asian at Union Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Waco

Pad Thai

Brownie Sundaes

Po Boy

Cookies

Chips And Salsa

Pies

Fried Rice

Snapper

Map

More near Waco to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston