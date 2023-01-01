Collard greens in Waco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waco restaurants that serve collard greens

Milo image

FRENCH FRIES

Milo All Day

1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco

Avg 4.1 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Collard Greens$4.50
Garlic, onion, bacon
More about Milo All Day
Guess Family Barbecue image

BBQ

Guess Family Barbecue

2803 Franklin Ave, Waco

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$3.50
With Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
More about Guess Family Barbecue

