Collard greens in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Collard Greens
Waco restaurants that serve collard greens
FRENCH FRIES
Milo All Day
1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco
Avg 4.1
(648 reviews)
Braised Collard Greens
$4.50
Garlic, onion, bacon
More about Milo All Day
BBQ
Guess Family Barbecue
2803 Franklin Ave, Waco
Avg 4.5
(811 reviews)
Collard Greens
$3.50
With Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
More about Guess Family Barbecue
