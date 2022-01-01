Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Curry
Waco restaurants that serve curry
SEAFOOD
1424 Bistro
1424 Washington Avenue, Waco
Avg 4
(643 reviews)
Seafood Curry
$29.00
More about 1424 Bistro
The Blasian Asian at Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
No reviews yet
Yellow Chicken Curry
$10.00
Chicken, carrots, green bell peppers, and bamboo. Comes with a little kick of heat for flavor.
Served with white rice.
More about The Blasian Asian at Union Hall
Browse other tasty dishes in Waco
Brownie Sundaes
Chips And Salsa
Grilled Chicken
Tacos
Cookies
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Tacos
Waffles
More near Waco to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Temple
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Harker Heights
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Waxahachie
No reviews yet
Woodway
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Salado
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Belton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Cleburne
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(467 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston