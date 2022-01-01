Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Waco

Go
Waco restaurants
Toast

Waco restaurants that serve curry

1424 Bistro image

SEAFOOD

1424 Bistro

1424 Washington Avenue, Waco

Avg 4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Curry$29.00
More about 1424 Bistro
Item pic

 

The Blasian Asian at Union Hall

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Chicken Curry$10.00
Chicken, carrots, green bell peppers, and bamboo. Comes with a little kick of heat for flavor.
Served with white rice.
More about The Blasian Asian at Union Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Waco

Brownie Sundaes

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Tacos

Waffles

Map

More near Waco to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston