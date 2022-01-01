Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Waco

Waco restaurants
Waco restaurants that serve fish and chips

La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant image

 

La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant

3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$10.99
More about La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Buzzard Billy's

100 Interstate 35 N, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$15.00
Wild-caught beer-battered cod served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
More about Buzzard Billy's

