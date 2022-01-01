Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Waco

Waco restaurants
Waco restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

 

Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco

220 S 3rd Street, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flan$8.99
A glazed Mexican confection of velvety smooth custard topped with whipped cream and caramel Cajeta sauce.
More about Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
Wako Taco image

 

Wako Taco

1800 Summer, Waco

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$5.99
More about Wako Taco

