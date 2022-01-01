Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Waco
/
Waco
/
French Toast
Waco restaurants that serve french toast
FRENCH FRIES
Milo
1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco
Avg 4.1
(648 reviews)
French Toast
$10.00
Blueberry compote, lemon curd, real maple syrup
More about Milo
Cafe de Luis
804 South 7th Street Suites 104-105, Waco
Avg 3.4
(48 reviews)
Belle's French Toast
$12.00
More about Cafe de Luis
