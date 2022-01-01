Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Waco restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Milo
1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco
Avg 4.1
(648 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
More about Milo
HAMBURGERS
Cafe Homestead
608 Dry Creek Road, Waco
Avg 4.8
(1282 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
More about Cafe Homestead
Browse other tasty dishes in Waco
Pad Thai
Chips And Salsa
Cobb Salad
Tortilla Soup
Tacos
Brownie Sundaes
Calamari
Chicken Tenders
More near Waco to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Temple
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Harker Heights
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Waxahachie
No reviews yet
Woodway
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Salado
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Belton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Cleburne
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(467 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston