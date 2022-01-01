Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Waco

Waco restaurants
Waco restaurants that serve fried rice

Milo image

FRENCH FRIES

Milo

1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco

Avg 4.1 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fried Rice$12.00
More about Milo
Item pic

 

The Blasian Asian at Union Hall

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Fried Rice (Gluten Free)$10.95
Our rice is lightly fried in a blend of our spices and fried garlic. Comes with egg, onions and a medley of veggies. The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu (on our VG menu). Add shrimp for $2.
Veggie Garlic Fried Rice$10.95
Our Jasmine rice is lightly fried in a blend of our spices and our homemade fried garlic. It comes with an (optional) egg, onions and a medley of veggies. Option of Tofu, or other extra veggies.
Side of Garlic Fried Rice (Gluten Free)$6.00
A cooked-to-order serving of our garlic fried rice. Has an egg and a medley of veggies without onion. Naturally Gluten-Free
More about The Blasian Asian at Union Hall

