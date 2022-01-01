Fried rice in Waco
The Blasian Asian at Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Garlic Fried Rice (Gluten Free)
|$10.95
Our rice is lightly fried in a blend of our spices and fried garlic. Comes with egg, onions and a medley of veggies. The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu (on our VG menu). Add shrimp for $2.
|Veggie Garlic Fried Rice
|$10.95
Our Jasmine rice is lightly fried in a blend of our spices and our homemade fried garlic. It comes with an (optional) egg, onions and a medley of veggies. Option of Tofu, or other extra veggies.
|Side of Garlic Fried Rice (Gluten Free)
|$6.00
A cooked-to-order serving of our garlic fried rice. Has an egg and a medley of veggies without onion. Naturally Gluten-Free