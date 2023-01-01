Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Waco

Go
Waco restaurants
Toast

Waco restaurants that serve hummus

Milo image

FRENCH FRIES

Milo All Day

1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco

Avg 4.1 (648 reviews)
Takeout
White Bean Hummus$11.00
More about Milo All Day
Hummus image

FRENCH FRIES

Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery

929 Franklin Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 oz Hummus$2.00
Hummus$6.50
A puree of Chickpeas with tahini, lemon, garlice and our seasoning spice. Served with a choice of Pita bread or Fresh Veggies
More about Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Waco

Turkey Clubs

Chili

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Sopapilla

Apple Salad

Tamales

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Waco to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Belton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston