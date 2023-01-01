Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Hummus
Waco restaurants that serve hummus
FRENCH FRIES
Milo All Day
1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco
Avg 4.1
(648 reviews)
White Bean Hummus
$11.00
More about Milo All Day
FRENCH FRIES
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
929 Franklin Ave, Waco
Avg 4.3
(1161 reviews)
2 oz Hummus
$2.00
Hummus
$6.50
A puree of Chickpeas with tahini, lemon, garlice and our seasoning spice. Served with a choice of Pita bread or Fresh Veggies
More about Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Waco
Turkey Clubs
Chili
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Sopapilla
Apple Salad
Tamales
Grilled Chicken
More near Waco to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Temple
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Harker Heights
Avg 5
(13 restaurants)
Waxahachie
No reviews yet
Belton
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Woodway
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Salado
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Cleburne
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(227 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(370 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston