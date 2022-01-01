Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Leche cake in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Leche Cake
Waco restaurants that serve leche cake
La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco
Avg 4.3
(1892 reviews)
1 Slice Tres Leche Cake
$4.99
More about La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
Wako Taco
1800 Summer, Waco
Avg 4.5
(6 reviews)
Tres Leches Cake
$4.99
More about Wako Taco
Cafe de Luis
804 South 7th Street Suites 104-105, Waco
Avg 3.4
(48 reviews)
Cinnamon Dolce Tres Leches Cake
$7.00
More about Cafe de Luis
Browse other tasty dishes in Waco
Burritos
Snapper
Calamari
Enchiladas
Chicken Fried Steaks
French Fries
Chicken Fajitas
Fajitas
More near Waco to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Temple
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Harker Heights
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Waxahachie
No reviews yet
Woodway
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Salado
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Belton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Cleburne
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(467 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston