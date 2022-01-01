Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Waco

Waco restaurants
Waco restaurants that serve leche cake

Item pic

 

La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant

3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Slice Tres Leche Cake$4.99
More about La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
Wako Taco image

 

Wako Taco

1800 Summer, Waco

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$4.99
More about Wako Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe de Luis

804 South 7th Street Suites 104-105, Waco

Avg 3.4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Dolce Tres Leches Cake$7.00
More about Cafe de Luis

