Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Waco

Go
Waco restaurants
Toast

Waco restaurants that serve pad thai

Curry Up and Wok This Way image

 

Curry Up and Wok This Way

720 FRANKLIN, SUITE 510, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$11.50
Small rice noodle, Fried tofu, Roasted peanuts, Egg, Dried shrimp, and Bean sprouts with choice of protein in Pad Thai sauce. 
More about Curry Up and Wok This Way
Item pic

 

The Blasian Asian at Union Hall

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage and green onion cooked in our traditional Cambodian sauce or a soy-based vegetarian sauce.
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodle dish cooked in our traditional Cambodian sauce. Has Cabbage and green onions.
The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu (on our VG menu). Add shrimp for $2.
Can be garnished with crushed peanuts.
More about The Blasian Asian at Union Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Waco

Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

French Fries

Fajitas

Tarts

Brownie Sundaes

Chicken Tenders

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Waco to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston