Pad thai in Waco
Waco restaurants that serve pad thai
Curry Up and Wok This Way
720 FRANKLIN, SUITE 510, Waco
|Pad Thai
|$11.50
Small rice noodle, Fried tofu, Roasted peanuts, Egg, Dried shrimp, and Bean sprouts with choice of protein in Pad Thai sauce.
The Blasian Asian at Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Veggie Pad Thai
|$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage and green onion cooked in our traditional Cambodian sauce or a soy-based vegetarian sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$11.00
Rice noodle dish cooked in our traditional Cambodian sauce. Has Cabbage and green onions.
The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu (on our VG menu). Add shrimp for $2.
Can be garnished with crushed peanuts.