Pasta salad in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Pasta Salad
Waco restaurants that serve pasta salad
FRENCH FRIES
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
929 Franklin Ave, Waco
Avg 4.3
(1161 reviews)
Greek Pasta Salad
$3.95
Orzo pasta, sundried tomatoes, green onions, fire roasted red peppers, olives and feta.
More about Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
HAMBURGERS
Cafe Homestead
608 Dry Creek Road, Waco
Avg 4.8
(1282 reviews)
Pasta Salad
$14.00
More about Cafe Homestead
