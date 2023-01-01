Potstickers in Waco
Waco restaurants that serve potstickers
More about Blasian Asian - Austin Ave.
Blasian Asian - Austin Ave.
506 Austin Ave, Waco
|Chicken Potstickers
|$7.50
Six of our gyoza lightly fried on our grill. Comes with our homemade sauce.
More about The Blasian Asian at Union Hall - 720 Franklin Avenue
The Blasian Asian at Union Hall - 720 Franklin Avenue
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Chicken Potstickers
|$7.50
Six of our gyoza lightly fried on our grill. Comes with our homemade sauce.
|Pork Potstickers
|$7.50
Six of our gyoza lightly fried on our grill. Comes with our homemade sauce.