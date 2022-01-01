Shrimp tacos in Waco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waco restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
La Fiesta
3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco
Avg 4.3
(1892 reviews)
Shrimp Al Pastor Taco
$13.99
Shrimp Tacos
More about La Fiesta
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
220 S 3rd Street, Waco
No reviews yet
Ind Shrimp Taco
$6.50
More about Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
