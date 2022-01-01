Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Waco

Go
Waco restaurants
Toast

Waco restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant image

 

La Fiesta

3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Al Pastor Taco$13.99
Shrimp Tacos
More about La Fiesta
Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant - Waco image

 

Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco

220 S 3rd Street, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ind Shrimp Taco$6.50
More about Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco

Browse other tasty dishes in Waco

Fajita Salad

Tacos

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Baked Mac And Cheese

Chalupas

Banana Pudding

Nachos

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Waco to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Belton

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston