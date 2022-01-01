Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Waco

Waco restaurants
Waco restaurants that serve snapper

FRENCH FRIES

Milo

1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco

Avg 4.1 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Red Snapper$32.00
sweet potato, Benton's ham, radish salad
More about Milo
SEAFOOD

1424 Bistro

1424 Washington Avenue, Waco

Avg 4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper$45.00
More about 1424 Bistro

