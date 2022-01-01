Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Waco

Go
Waco restaurants
Toast

Waco restaurants that serve sopapilla

La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant image

 

La Fiesta

3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Sopapillas$4.99
More about La Fiesta
Item pic

 

Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco

220 S 3rd Street, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sopapillas$3.99
Ninfa’s light and flaky pastry puffs, dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with Honey.
More about Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco

Browse other tasty dishes in Waco

Cake

Quesadillas

Pies

Flautas

Leche Cake

Calamari

Snapper

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Waco to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston