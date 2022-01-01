Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sopapilla in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Sopapilla
Waco restaurants that serve sopapilla
La Fiesta
3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco
Avg 4.3
(1892 reviews)
4 Sopapillas
$4.99
More about La Fiesta
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
220 S 3rd Street, Waco
No reviews yet
Sopapillas
$3.99
Ninfa’s light and flaky pastry puffs, dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with Honey.
More about Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
Browse other tasty dishes in Waco
Cake
Quesadillas
Pies
Flautas
Leche Cake
Calamari
Snapper
Chicken Fajitas
More near Waco to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Temple
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Harker Heights
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Waxahachie
No reviews yet
Midlothian
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Woodway
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Belton
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Salado
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Cleburne
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(860 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(323 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston