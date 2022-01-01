Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak burritos in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Steak Burritos
Waco restaurants that serve steak burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Milo All Day
1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco
Avg 4.1
(648 reviews)
Steak Burrito Special
$15.00
More about Milo All Day
La Fiesta
3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco
Avg 4.3
(1892 reviews)
Steak Fiesta Fajita Burrito
$14.99
More about La Fiesta
