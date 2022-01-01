Taco salad in Waco
Waco restaurants that serve taco salad
More about La Fiesta
La Fiesta
3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco
|Fiesta Taco Salad w/ Chicken
|$9.99
|Fiesta Taco Salad w/ Fajita Beef
|$11.99
|Fiesta Taco Salad w/ Taco Beef
|$10.99
More about Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
220 S 3rd Street, Waco
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Your choice of Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken on mixed greens tomatoes, tortilla strips, Jack cheese, and Purple Cabbage.
**The picture is a Taco Salad with Fajita Beef. Fajita Beef can be added for a $4.89 additional charge.**