Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Waco

Go
Waco restaurants
Toast

Waco restaurants that serve vermicelli

Item pic

 

Union Hall - Pho My

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
5, vermicelli with gril pork and egg rolls$13.99
Accompanied with Vermicelli dry noodles, grilled pork, egg rolls, carrots, iceberg lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, crushed peanuts on the side.
vermicelli with grill chicken and egg rolls.$13.99
Accompanied with Vermicelli dry noodles, grilled chicken , egg rolls, carrots, iceberg lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, crushed peanuts on the side.
More about Union Hall - Pho My
Banner pic

 

Clay Pot Restaurant

416 Franklin Ave, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Plain Vermicelli Noodles$2.00
More about Clay Pot Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Waco

Corn Dogs

Tortilla Soup

Brisket

Shrimp Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Chilaquiles

Thai Tea

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Waco to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Temple

No reviews yet

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Belton

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Midlothian

No reviews yet

Salado

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (537 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston