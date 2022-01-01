Go
WACO Kitchen is the heart of WACO Aircraft Corp - The world’s leader in building handcrafted airplanes which provide the ultimate sense of adventure. Our mission is to provide value to our employees, our neighbors, our local community and the aviation community as a whole by offering nutritious made-from-scratch meals.

Expect a brilliant fusion of American & European cuisine freshly prepared by internationally-trained chefs each and every time you choose WACO Kitchen. All produce, protein & dairy products are locally-sourced and organic. This Farm-to-Table approach paired with our Zero Food-Waste philosophy create a nutritious & guilt-free environment. Even your to-go orders are packaged in environmentally-friendly containers.

15955 South Airport Road

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Flying Flatbread$14.00
Gruyere Fondue, Bacon Onion Jam, Gruyere Cheese, Arugula
Refuel Bowl$14.00
Saffron Brown Rice Pilaf, Napa Cabbage Roll, Mushrooms, Wilted Spinach, Root Veg, Leeks, Grape Tomatoes
Veggie Bowl$14.00
Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Tomato, Garlic Confit, Root Veg
Fries$5.00
Roasted Salmon$20.00
8oz Roasted Salmon, Potato Rosti, Wilted Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Garlic Veloute'
Roasted Mushrooms$5.00
Macaroni de Chalet$16.00
Gruyere Mac and Cheese, Bacon Lardons, Charred Broccoli
WACO Taco$12.00
Three Tacos, Crispy Chicken, Pickled Veggies, Flour Shell. With a side of fries
Supe De Chalet$8.00
Gruyere and Potato Soup, Caramelized Leeks, Bacon Lardons, Croutons
Mike & Charlie$10.00
Cavatappi Noodles mixed with our house white sauce
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

15955 South Airport Road

Battle Creek MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Thai Flavor

No reviews yet

We are family owned and operated our family has been in the restaurant business for 20 years spanning from the east side of Kalamazoo to the west side of Kalamazoo, a sister restaurant in Portage and here in Battle Creek.

Mancino's Battle Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JB Whiskey

No reviews yet

JB's Whiskey is home of the largest patio in the area! We feature the best live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00pm.
The inside bar is a sight to see with over 400 bottles of liquor to choose from. While offering such a selection we are still able to maintain a kid friendly atmosphere.

Serious Dogs

No reviews yet

Michigan's Only True Gourmet Hot Dogs!

