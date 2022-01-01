WACO Kitchen
WACO Kitchen is the heart of WACO Aircraft Corp - The world’s leader in building handcrafted airplanes which provide the ultimate sense of adventure. Our mission is to provide value to our employees, our neighbors, our local community and the aviation community as a whole by offering nutritious made-from-scratch meals.
Expect a brilliant fusion of American & European cuisine freshly prepared by internationally-trained chefs each and every time you choose WACO Kitchen. All produce, protein & dairy products are locally-sourced and organic. This Farm-to-Table approach paired with our Zero Food-Waste philosophy create a nutritious & guilt-free environment. Even your to-go orders are packaged in environmentally-friendly containers.
15955 South Airport Road
Location
Battle Creek MI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 pm
