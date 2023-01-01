Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Buckeye
  • /
  • Waddell's Longhorn Corral - Waddell's Longhorn Corral
A map showing the location of Waddell's Longhorn Corral - Waddell's Longhorn CorralView gallery

Waddell's Longhorn Corral - Waddell's Longhorn Corral

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1629 N 195th Ave

Buckeye, AZ 85396

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1629 N 195th Ave, Buckeye AZ 85396

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosie's Taco Shop - Buckeye - 21055 W Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
21055 W Main St. Buckeye, AZ 85396
View restaurantnext
Jalistaco LLC
orange starNo Reviews
1268 S 226th Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326
View restaurantnext
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 810
15651 W Roosevelt Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurantnext
AZ Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104 Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurantnext
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,082
14970 W Indian School Rd Goodyear, AZ 85395
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 606-Goodyear
orange star4.4 • 1,426
845 N Litchfield Rd Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buckeye

La Placita Cafe
orange star4.1 • 699
424 E Monroe Ave Buckeye, AZ 85326
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Buckeye

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Waddell's Longhorn Corral - Waddell's Longhorn Corral

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston