Wading River restaurants you'll love

Wading River restaurants
  • Wading River

Wading River's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Wading River restaurants

Senor Taco - Wading River image

 

Senor Taco - Wading River

6274 NY-25A, Wading River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas$9.00
(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
Large Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
Taco Salad
(Spanish rice or quinoa mix), crisp flour tortilla shell filled with choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Salsa verde on the side. Add Guacamole $2.20
More about Senor Taco - Wading River
Restaurant banner

 

Mesquite Tex Mex

2034 North Country Road, Wading River

Avg 4.6 (105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loco Nacho$14.00
Chips, melted jack and cheddar cheeses with chili, black beans, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, chicken and steak
Mesquite Shrimp Burrito$11.00
Ground Beef Burrito$9.75
More about Mesquite Tex Mex
North Tavern image

 

North Tavern

2028 North Country Road, Wading River

Avg 4.6 (454 reviews)
More about North Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Mesquite Tex Mex - Neww

2034 North Country Road, Wading River

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Mesquite Tex Mex - Neww

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wading River

Nachos

Burritos

