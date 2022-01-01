Wadsworth restaurants you'll love

Wadsworth restaurants
Toast
  Wadsworth

Wadsworth's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Wadsworth restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1090 Williams Reserve Blvd #300, Wadsworth

Avg 3.9 (481 reviews)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Valley Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

101 High St, Wadsworth

Avg 4.6 (982 reviews)
Country Fried Steak$13.29
Breaded Angus beef, breaded and fried topped w/ BJ's homemade southern brown gravy (contains pork). Served w/ 2 eggs, home fries or grits, and toast.
Mo's Chicken Pita$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing wrapped in flour tortilla. Served w/ chips. Or upgrade to fries, onion rings, sweet potatoes fries or side salad.
Dolce at the Strand image

 

Dolce at the Strand

123 Broad St, Wadsworth

No reviews yet
Gelato and Sorbet
LESS FAT, LESS AIR = MORE FLAVOR!
Our smooth and creamy gelatos are made on site, with fresh ingredients and Hartzler's milk. Never from a mix. No preservatives or colorings. (Except for red velvet ... it is in the cake, not the gelato)
Chocolate Caramel 2022 Torte$5.00
Chocolate Caramel torte: chocolate cake filled with Caramel topped with chocolate Italian buttercream.
Hot Cocoa$3.99
Served in our jumbo mug!
Pizzazios Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzazios Pizza

157 Broad St, Wadsworth

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Small 10" Pizza$6.49
Chicken Alfredo$7.49
X-Large 16" Pizza$12.99
