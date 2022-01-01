Wadsworth restaurants you'll love
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1090 Williams Reserve Blvd #300, Wadsworth
|Popular items
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
More about Valley Cafe
Valley Cafe
101 High St, Wadsworth
|Popular items
|Country Fried Steak
|$13.29
Breaded Angus beef, breaded and fried topped w/ BJ's homemade southern brown gravy (contains pork). Served w/ 2 eggs, home fries or grits, and toast.
|Mo's Chicken Pita
|$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing wrapped in flour tortilla. Served w/ chips. Or upgrade to fries, onion rings, sweet potatoes fries or side salad.
More about Dolce at the Strand
Dolce at the Strand
123 Broad St, Wadsworth
|Popular items
|Gelato and Sorbet
LESS FAT, LESS AIR = MORE FLAVOR!
Our smooth and creamy gelatos are made on site, with fresh ingredients and Hartzler's milk. Never from a mix. No preservatives or colorings. (Except for red velvet ... it is in the cake, not the gelato)
|Chocolate Caramel 2022 Torte
|$5.00
Chocolate Caramel torte: chocolate cake filled with Caramel topped with chocolate Italian buttercream.
|Hot Cocoa
|$3.99
Served in our jumbo mug!