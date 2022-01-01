Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Wadsworth

Go
Wadsworth restaurants
Toast

Wadsworth restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

101 High St, Wadsworth

Avg 4.6 (982 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits Cakes$21.99
Our signature dish!
Southern cheesy grit cakes topped w/ 8 Gulf shrimp and sauteed in Cajun garlic butter cream sauce. Served w/ garlic toast.
Shrimp and Grit Cakes$16.29
Southern style cheesy grit cakes, grilled then topped w/ 6 gulf shrimp sauteed in made to order Cajun garlic butter cream sauce. Served w/ garlic toast.
More about Valley Cafe
Item pic

 

Dolce at the Strand

123 Broad St, Wadsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Ricotta Cake - Whole$35.00
Exquisite! Lemon zest ricotta cake, four layers filled w/ a limoncello pastry cream, and iced in a vanilla mascarpone whipped cream.
6 inch, 4 layer cakes serves 8.
Mother's Day Cake 2022 edition$38.00
This masterpiece starts with 4 layers of strawberry cake. In between each layer is pineapple diplomat cream and a layer of pineapple curd. Each cake is then topped with fresh fruit pieces, edible flowers and a sign for mom. Six inches. Serves 8.
More about Dolce at the Strand

Map

